Becky Lynch breaks silence after being drafted to WWE RAW

Former women's champion Becky Lynch recently commented after being drafted to WWE RAW during SmackDown this week.

The Man is one of the biggest female stars in the history of the company. She's broken multiple records and has held every active women's title on the main roster. She and WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently held the Women's Tag Team Champions for several weeks, but they lost the titles a few weeks ago. Big Time Becks has been part of the red brand for over a year, and she'll be remaining there for the foreseeable future.

After it was announced on the latest episode of SmackDown that Becky Lynch has been drafted to Monday Night RAW as part of the 2023 WWE Draft, she took to Twitter to share her reaction in a single tweet. She simply tweeted "anseo," which means "here" in Irish.

Becky Lynch is currently involved in an angle with Trish Stratus on RAW

The Man began feuding with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus after the two stars teamed up to defend the Women's Tag Team Title against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The legend turned on Becky Lynch after the match, which started their rivalry.

During a recent appearance on After The Bell, Trish Stratus took a shot at Becky by stating that she was the original 'The Man' before the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

"Is that a question or a statement? [I think it's kinda both actually]. I think it's a statement, right? I mean, I was the original, right? I mean, I am the OG like, I mean, it's like, we joke, you're the OG. I mean, right? I mean, and it's crazy to me, like, everyone got these monikers, like we've got The EST, we've got The Man and The Queen, and I'm just like, 'I'm just gonna be Trish Stratus. That's my moniker,'" Stratus said.

Becky hasn't been on RAW since Trish double-crossed her. It'll be interesting to see when the two stars finally collide.

