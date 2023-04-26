Trish Stratus has surprising response to former Women’s Champion unfollowing her online

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has responded to a former Women's Champion unfollowing her on social media.

Earlier this month, Trish Stratus replaced Lita in a Women's Tag Team match on WWE RAW. Lita was scheduled to defend the tag titles alongside Becky Lynch against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan but was attacked backstage. Stratus offered to replace her in the match and wound up getting rolled up by Liv Morgan to lose the Women's Tag Team Championships. After the match, she attacked Becky Lynch from behind and left her laying in the ring. Stratus also revealed that she was the one who attacked Lita during a recent promo.

A wrestling fan on Twitter sent a message to Stratus and noted that Becky Lynch had unfollowed her on social media. The Hall of Famer then gave a feisty reply to the fan by claiming that she doesn't care.

"Did she? Guess what? I DON’T CARE," tweeted Stratus.

Vince Russo believes Trish Stratus' attack should have been more vicious on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus explained her actions on the April 17th edition of WWE RAW after Becky Lynch announced that she will be attending the show.

The Hall of Famer claimed that The Man wasn't humble enough and essentially took sole credit for the women's revolution in the company. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo criticized Trish's attack for not getting enough heat if it was known Becky was going to be off television for a couple of weeks.

"So Becky's not been on this show for two straight weeks now. Bro, did you see anything that Trish did to Becky that would have kept her off the show? If she wasn't gonna be on the show for the next two weeks, shouldn't she have gotten some really big heat? Shouldn't she have done something devastating to Becky? Then the interviewer is asking the talent why isn't Becky here. What kind of a question is that you're asking Trish Stratus?" [34:23 - 35:03]

You can check out the entire episode in the video below:

Lita has not responded to Stratus since it was revealed that she was behind the backstage attack on her on the April 10th edition of WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see how the former Women's Tag Team Champions get their revenge on Trish in the weeks ahead.

