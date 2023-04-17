"If I'm in the mood" - Trish Stratus sends cryptic message ahead of scheduled appearance on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus sent a cryptic message ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW.

Lita was mysteriously attacked on last week's episode of the red brand ahead of her Women's Tag Team Championship match alongside Becky Lynch. Stratus stepped in as Lita's replacement against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. Raquel and Liv picked up a surprising win to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships and Trish Stratus shockingly turned heel after the match.

Trish attacked Becky from behind and left The Man laying in the ring. The Hall of Famer is scheduled to appear on tomorrow night's episode of RAW to explain her actions but sent an interesting message today on Twitter. The 47-year-old claimed that she will show up if she is in the mood as tomorrow's show is in Little Rock, Arkansas.

"I mean… if I’m in the mood. Like, it’s Little Rock," tweeted the Hall of Famer.

Trish Stratus @trishstratuscom I mean… if I’m in the mood. Like, it’s Little Rock I mean… if I’m in the mood. Like, it’s Little Rock https://t.co/h6Fy8wla6y

Liv Morgan left speechless after pinning Trish Stratus on WWE RAW

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was in shock following Trish's betrayal of Becky Lynch on this past Monday's episode of RAW.

New Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were interviewed by Cathy Kelley following their victory on the red brand. Liv noted that there aren't too many times that she is left speechless but never imagined that she would pin Stratus to become a champion.

"There’s not many times that I’m left speechless, but literally I have nothing to say. I’m just grateful, I’m so grateful. I’m so happy and proud to be your partner. Thank you so much. I never thought that we’d ever pin Trish Stratus to become new champions. Being a champion in WWE means more to me than anything, anything else in the world, so I’m just so happy. I’m so grateful," said Liv Morgan. [H/T Fightful]

Lita recently said during an appearance on WWE's The Bump that her goal is to help elevate the Women's Tag Team Championships. It will be interesting to see if the Hall of Famer ever wins the tag titles again following Trish's heel turn.

