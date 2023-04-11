Liv Morgan "left speechless" after major twist on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women’s Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW. The former pinned Trish Stratus to win the match for her team and was "grateful" for the opportunity following the contest on RAW.

Trish Stratus replaced Lita in the match after the latter was attacked backstage. Adam Pearce allowed the Hall of Famer to take her best friend’s place beside Becky Lynch. Liv Morgan was good in the contest and looked like a true star. She pinned the legend out of nowhere to win the championship for her team.

Following the win, the new champions had an interview with Cathy Kelley backstage. During the conversation, Morgan said she was "speechless" and never thought she’d pin Trish Stratus to become a champion.

"There’s not many times that I’m left speechless, but literally I have nothing to say. I’m just grateful, I’m so grateful. I’m so happy and proud to be your partner. Thank you so much. I never thought that we’d ever pin Trish Stratus to become new champions. Being a champion in WWE means more to me than anything, anything else in the world, so I’m just so happy. I’m so grateful," Liv Morgan said. (H/T Fightful)

This is Liv’s first reign with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, her partner Raquel has won the title previously for a short reign with Aliyah.

Liv Morgan has dared her partner not to betray her following their win on WWE RAW

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been part of a few tag teams in the past. Nearly every time, she has been betrayed by her partner.

This time, she worked well with Big Mami Cool to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship. However, Liv Morgan will always keep an eye on her partner to ensure that she isn’t betrayed again.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley after their big win, Liv dared Raquel not to betray her as she had suffered heartbreak a few times.

"Do you know how many times I’ve been betrayed in tag teams? Oh my god, dude, don’t betray me. Don’t you dare," the WWE star said. (H/T Fightful)

It will be interesting to see if the two WWE Superstars get a lengthy run with the titles. They are among the top names in the women’s division today, and the creative team could keep the title on them for some time to keep them away from SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have a long reign with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles?

