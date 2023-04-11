Trish Stratus' heel turn could lead to another WWE Hall of Famer making their return

Trish Stratus was the talk of the town once again this week on WWE RAW after she completely stole the show.

After Lita was attacked backstage by an unknown superstar, Trish stepped up to fill in for the star in the tag team match to partner with Becky Lynch. However, it soon became apparent that it was most probably her who had attacked Lita earlier.

The two lost the tag team title match, making Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez the new champions. While Lynch appeared disappointed after the match, she didn't blame Stratus. Just as she left the ring, though, Trish attacked Lynch, pulling her back and laying her out. She then said some choice words to her before leaving, showing a clear heel turn.

However, this is probably just the beginning of a long storyline. While Lita is seemingly out injured now, Becky Lynch might have another ally in a long-time rival of Trish Stratus.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



HEEL TRISH IS BACK!



We. Are. Finally. Cooking.



#WWERAW TRISH STRATUS TURNS ON BECKY LYNCH!HEEL TRISH IS BACK!We. Are. Finally. Cooking. TRISH STRATUS TURNS ON BECKY LYNCH! HEEL TRISH IS BACK!We. Are. Finally. Cooking.#WWERAW https://t.co/lDNeWg9OKz

While Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus might be the long-term plan in a feud that may even culminate at SummerSlam, the lead-up to that match might involve much more. In fact, a WWE Hall of Famer might even return to the ring one last time to help out Lynch before the match - a woman very familiar with Stratus, Molly Holly.

Molly Holly could become the friend Becky Lynch needs if Trish Stratus is backed by Damage CTRL

While Bayley has no reason to love Stratus, especially after the loss at WrestleMania, she might believe in the phrase, "The enemy of my enemy is my friend."

The hatred between Bayley and Becky Lynch might be enough for the star to forget WrestleMania and wholeheartedly support Trish Stratus in this feud.

This would mean Lynch being alone, with the numbers game being very much against her. This situation would be perfectly fixed with Molly Holly returning to help her.

Holly's many years of feuding with Stratus in the past would to a lot of use to Lynch and give her the exact support that she would need to come out of this as the winner.

