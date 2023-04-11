8-Time champion turns heel for the first time in 18 years on RAW after Adam Pearce's decision

Adam Pearce had a difficult decision to make on Monday Night RAW. Ahead of the Women's Tag Team Championship match, challengers Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were seen tending to their soon-to-be opponent Lita, who was assaulted by someone. This marked the second such assault in a few days, as Kevin Owens also suffered the same. Not only did Morgan and Rodriguez win the Women's Tag Team Titles later, but the replacement for Lita wound up turning heel for the first time in 18 years.

It happened to be none other than Trish Stratus. The Hall of Famer had been aligned with Becky Lynch and Lita for a while, which is why it made sense for Adam Pearce to allow the eight-time champion to be the one to replace Lita and defend the titles.

However, it was Stratus who would ultimately be the one to cost Becky Lynch the Women's Tag Team Titles as she got pinned by Liv Morgan.

Despite this, Becky Lynch didn't seem too mad about it. But for unknown reasons, Trish Stratus attacked Becky Lynch, turning heel for the first time since 2005. If you recall, she never became a heel after her face turn in 2005. She retired the following year as an eight-time champion.

For Adam Pearce, it's going to be another tough decision to make. However, we anticipate a match between Stratus and Lynch will be set for Backlash.

