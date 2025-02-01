36-year-old "has to be" surprise Royal Rumble entrant, WWE star Luke Gallows says

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 1. In a podcast previewing the event, WWE star Luke Gallows named Joe Hendry as someone he wants to see at the show.

On January 19, Hendry defeated Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler in WWE, at Genesis to win the TNA World Championship. The 36-year-old became a viral sensation in 2024 thanks to his popular entrance theme and catchphrase, leading to several appearances on WWE's NXT brand.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, Gallows said on his Talk'n Shop podcast that Hendry should be a surprise entrant in the 30-man match:

"I believe in Joe Hendry being in the Royal Rumble. He has to be, right?"

Karl Anderson agreed with his tag team partner, adding that most of the 65,000 fans in attendance will know who Hendry is:

"I mean, yeah, he's got great music. It's gonna get a great reaction. It's that smart crowd that's gonna pop for that."

The 2025 Men's Rumble will be one of the most star-studded in several years. CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns are among the big names set to enter the match.

Luke Gallows on the Royal Rumble's appeal

Created by the late WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, the Rumble sees 30 wrestlers compete for the opportunity to challenge for a world title at WrestleMania. The Rumble has been held every year since 1988 and is many fans' favorite premium live event on the WWE calendar.

While the Rumble winners grab the post-show headlines, Luke Gallows enjoys watching surprise entrants appear in the match:

"What I've always thought was the most fun part about the Royal Rumble, I mean, people are obviously invested in who wins, who gets to pick the title shot they want at WrestleMania, that's basically the point of this extravaganza, but I always think the most fun is [the surprise entrants]."

In the same episode, Karl Anderson gave his thoughts on WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H possibly entering the 30-man Rumble.

