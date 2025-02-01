Triple H to book RAW star as Royal Rumble winner, Karl Anderson thinks

Triple H is responsible for deciding the winners of the 2025 Men's and Women's WWE Royal Rumble matches on February 1. Ahead of the event, WWE star Karl Anderson gave his take on the possible winner of the 30-man contest.

CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns are three of the biggest names announced for the upcoming match. Bron Breakker, Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, Penta, and Seth Rollins will also participate.

On his Talk'n Shop podcast with Luke Gallows, Anderson said he expects WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to book RAW's CM Punk as the winner:

"I have to look at who I believe is creatively in charge at this moment. I know who it is [Triple H], and I'm gonna think, 'Okay, well, which way does he wanna go with this?' So, there's lots of things you gotta think about, guys. I think there's a great opportunity for CM Punk to win this year's Royal Rumble. People can just go, 'You're out of your mind. He's not gonna win the Royal Rumble.' Now, I don't know if there's other matches going on, but I could see CM Punk [winning]."

The Men's Rumble winner will face a world champion of his choosing at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. Since returning to WWE in 2023, Punk has made it his mission to headline WrestleMania for the first time.

Karl Anderson's alternative Royal Rumble winner choice

Over the last year, Bron Breakker has emerged as one of WWE's top future stars. The 27-year-old made his Royal Rumble match debut in 2024 and currently holds the Intercontinental Championship.

If CM Punk does not win the 30-man match, Karl Anderson thinks Breakker would also be a good choice as the winner:

"Now, who I think would be a nice surprise win, I think Bron Breakker would be awesome."

In 2024, Breakker was the 20th entrant in the Men's Rumble. He and eventual winner Cody Rhodes eliminated four superstars each, more than anyone else in the match.

