36-year-old is the perfect opponent for Logan Paul, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

Logan Paul is currently involved in an Undisputed WWE Championship storyline ahead of WrestleMania 41. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, thinks TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry would be a good future rival for The Maverick.

Hendry's popularity has skyrocketed over the last year thanks to his ability to connect with fans online and in arenas. The 36-year-old defeated Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship on January 19 before making a surprise Royal Rumble appearance on February 1.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo discussed the possibility of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan becoming a heel manager for Paul. He also suggested Hendry as an opponent for the social media sensation:

"Bro, you know who the perfect guy is to bring in?" Russo said. "You know who that match is against? Who they doing business with now? TNA. Who's the perfect guy to bring in for that? Freaking Joe Hendry. That would be the perfect guy to bring in because the people are behind that guy, they hate Logan Paul, they'll hate him more with Hogan. That would be the perfect guy." [5:51 – 6:20]

Watch the video above to hear Russo explain why he thinks Hogan and Paul should form a villainous partnership.

Joe Hendry and Logan Paul's Royal Rumble appearances

Jey Uso outlasted 29 competitors to surprisingly win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. The former Bloodline member will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20.

Another memorable Royal Rumble moment came when Joe Hendry entered the 30-man match from the number 15 position. He lasted three minutes and 35 seconds before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

Logan Paul was the final entrant in the match. During his 11-minute performance, the 29-year-old eliminated AJ Styles and CM Punk before being thrown over the top rope by runner-up John Cena.

On March 1, Paul will compete against Cena, Punk, Drew McIntyre, and two other WWE stars at Elimination Chamber. The winner will challenge for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Would you like to see Joe Hendry vs. Logan Paul? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

