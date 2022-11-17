36-year-old performer should debut and end Roman Reigns' historic WWE Universal Title reign, says veteran (Exclusive)

Former SmackDown manager Teddy Long wants Nick Aldis to show up in WWE and dethrone Roman Reigns as the undisputed Universal Champion.

Aldis will soon become a free agent when his contract with NWA expires in January 2023. The 36-year-old has also been embroiled in a bitter real-life feud with the company, due to which he has been suspended. However, fans are ecstatic to see what Aldis will do once he officially becomes a free agent.

Though there have been reports of Triple H's interest in bringing him to WWE, nothing has been confirmed yet. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long shared his thoughts on Nick Aldis possibly joining the global juggernaut.

The former SmackDown manager believes Aldis should debut and instantly make his presence felt by dethroning Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion. Long further added that following this, the former NWA World Champion should reignite his feud with Cody Rhodes from 2018 that captivated the fans.

"That's money right there. But I'll kind of do it the other way around. I'll have Nick come in first and take the belt from Roman Reigns. I'd do it that way, and then he's out there celebrating, and of the out blue, here comes Cody," said Teddy Long

The wrestling veteran also added that since many fans might be aware of Cody and Aldis' feud, reigniting it could generate great interest.

"He's been gone, so he'll certainly get a great pop cause people have missed him, and they want to see him, and a lot of people in that audience would be that audience; I'm pretty sure that are familiar with the feud he had with Nick Aldis in NWA. So, I think that would be a great combination. Hopefully, that might happen," said Teddy Long (23:43 - 24:15)

Nick Aldis also wants a third match with WWE's Cody Rhodes

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Nick Aldis also made his desire to complete his trilogy with Cody Rhodes known. Aldis stated that although he hasn't ruled out the possibility, the match could only take place if something "significant" happens since they are not in the same promotion.

"I don't know. I mean, there's always a chance. Obviously, something pretty significant would have to happen for that to be a possibility currently. I loved that angle. That to me is the most enjoyable stretch in my career." said Nick Aldis

Fans will surely keep a close eye on if Aldis and WWE decide to join hands once the former is free from his contract with NWA.

Do you agree with Teddy Long's take on Nick Aldis joining WWE and defeating Roman Reigns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

