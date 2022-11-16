Former NWA and TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has once again expressed interest in facing off against WWE star Cody Rhodes.

The two men have faced off twice in the past. Their first singles encounter came at All In back in September 2018, where Cody won the NWA World Championship. However, in October, the two men again met at NWA's 70th Anniversary Show, where Aldis regained the title.

Speaking on this week's episode of the UnSKripted podcast, Aldis mentioned that he would love another opportunity to go up against Cody Rhodes. The 36-year-old, however, was mindful that the match could only happen under extraordinary circumstances, given Rhodes' current contract with WWE.

"I don't know. I mean, there's always a chance. Obviously, something pretty significant would have to happen for that to be a possibility currently. I loved that angle. That to me is the most enjoyable stretch in my career." [From 17:26 - 17:46]

Nick Aldis mentioned his feud with Cody Rhodes had an old-school vibe to it

During the conversation, Aldis elaborated on his feud with The American Nightmare. He detailed that it was one of the most memorable feuds of his career, where the two men organically jumped from one angle to another and came up with some great matches.

"It felt like it really had this old-school feel to it. Not because of what we did because I thought what we did was pretty cutting edge, the way we did it. A lot of it was pretty innovative. But there wasn't this plan. There wasn't a creative team, there wasn't a multi-million-dollar marketing machine behind it. It was he and I. Like where should we go next? What about this? Yeah, now let's do this. This will keep it going. It was all very organic." [From 17:49 - 18:50]

The former World Heavyweight Champion mentioned that his rivalry with Cody Rhodes felt like something out of the history books where the likes of Harley Race, Dusty Rhodes, and Ric Flair would brawl with each other in territory days.

