36-year-old RAW star out injured for six weeks after assault from Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa made a big statement on RAW this week. The Enforcer of The Bloodline has made a habit of making big statements - starting from Clash at the Castle 2022. However, his latest attack on RAW has left 36-year-old former RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle injured for six weeks.

After dirty tactics from The Bloodline, he and Elias failed to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Titles this past week. Solo Sikoa made a statement by hitting the Samoan Spike - a tribute to his relative, the late great Umaga.

WWE has officially announced that Riddle is expected to be out of action for six weeks following Solo Sikoa's attack.

This effectively writes Riddle off WWE TV for the rest of the year. It has been a mixed year for The King Of Bros. after Randy Orton was forced to step back to deal with severe shoulder issues.

Will Matt Riddle be back on time for the Royal Rumble following Solo Sikoa's attack?

The timeframe allows enough time for Matt Riddle to return at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Fans will look forward to seeing him return as he has been a key part of Monday Night RAW - even if he hasn't always been successful in his matches lately.

His recent alliance with Elias was seen as a step back from his feud with Seth Rollins - where the duo competed in a trilogy of stellar matches. Sikoa made a big statement when he took The King Of Bros out - and it thoroughly established him as the Enforcer of The Bloodline.

Will Riddle have a storyline with Sikoa upon his return? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

