36-year-old Royal Rumble winner drafted to RAW in first-round of the WWE Draft 2023

The WWE Draft 2023 is officially underway, and it is happening in two parts - one on SmackDown and one on RAW. The first-round saw some interesting picks, but they weren't all too surprising in hindsight. However, one name has managed to stand out above the rest - 36-year-old former Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch, who will be staying on RAW.

Becky Lynch was announced as the fourth overall pick and the second for Monday Night RAW. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, were drafted as the overall #1 picks. #2 was Cody Rhodes, and #3 was SmackDown Women's champion Bianca Belair. Becky Lynch was the fourth overall pick.

Becky Lynch has always seemed to fare well in the WWE Draft. In 2016, Daniel Bryan announced her as the first woman drafted to SmackDown - two years before she received the biggest push of her career.

In 2019, she was the first overall pick of the WWE Draft as she was in the midst of her year-long reign as RAW Women's Champion. In 2021, she was the first pick of night 2.

This year, she keeps her track record by being the first woman drafted to Monday Night RAW. Rhea Ripley wasn't officially eligible to be drafted and is in the pool of stars that we will see getting drafted this Monday on RAW.

