36-year-old says Triple H warned him before WWE release

Triple H oversaw the direction of WWE's NXT developmental brand for a decade before Shawn Michaels took over creative responsibilities. In a recent interview, Tyler Breeze recalled how The Game once gave him a heads-up before he lost his job in NXT.

Breeze wrestled for WWE between 2010 and 2021. Toward the end of his time with the company, the 36-year-old returned to NXT alongside Fandango after several years on RAW and SmackDown.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion revealed on Developmentally Speaking that Triple H warned he would probably be fired for financial reasons:

"At that time, I knew it [WWE release] was probably happening at some point," Breeze said. "And, actually, I believe when it finally happened, I'm pretty sure Hunter [Triple H] had already told me that like, 'Oh, this will probably happen,' just because I was still on a main roster deal at that point, so when it comes down to looking at stuff like that, you can't make that much money in that spot." [30:21 – 30:45]

Breeze was one of NXT's most prominent stars in 2014 and 2015, a time when the brand established itself as a viable alternative to the main roster. He competed at several TakeOver events, most notably at TakeOver: Brooklyn against Japanese legend Jushin Thunder Liger.

What happened after Triple H's warning to Tyler Breeze

Most released WWE stars wait several years before returning, but that was not the case for Tyler Breeze.

A few months after his 2021 departure, the former Breezango member signed a new contract with the company as a non-wrestler.

"I think within six months I was still doing a lot of stuff outside of the ring with UpUpDownDown [WWE's YouTube gaming channel] and stuff like that," Breeze continued. "Again, these were conversations that I had to where, yes, I was making main roster money, but also you've gotta look at my value outside of the ring and the other stuff that I'm doing. I had my fingers in enough pies that you [WWE] needed me to be a part of certain things, so within six months I think we came back to an agreement." [33:13 – 33:40]

Breeze also addressed whether he would like to return to WWE as a full-time wrestler one day.

