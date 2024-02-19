36-year-old willing to return to WWE as a full-time wrestler

Several former WWE Superstars have returned to the company since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the main roster's creative figurehead in 2022. Tyler Breeze, one of The Game's former NXT talents, recently opened up about whether he could join the list of returning stars.

Breeze worked for WWE between 2010 and 2021. Although the 36-year-old wrestled on RAW and SmackDown, he is arguably best known for his time in NXT when Triple H oversaw the brand's creative direction.

In an interview with Developmentally Speaking, Breeze addressed whether he would like to wrestle for WWE again full-time:

"Oh, yeah, a hundred percent. Yeah, I don't see why not. It's one of those things where it's kind of crazy to think about. I'm only 36, which I guess because I was hired when I was like 23 and I started wrestling when I was 19, it feels like forever and it feels like I should be 50 or 60, but I am 36." [35:27 – 35:48]

Breeze still works for WWE on the company's UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. He has also helped at the Performance Center training facility in Orlando, Florida, as a guest coach.

Why Tyler Breeze thinks another WWE run could happen

Since receiving his release in 2021, Tyler Breeze has not signed with any other wrestling promotions. Instead, he has focused on his wrestling school, Flatbacks Wrestling, which he runs with Shawn Spears.

Although Breeze has already wrestled for 17 years, the former NXT Tag Team Champion thinks he has more to offer as an in-ring competitor:

"I still got some years. I'm not some ancient dude, especially, too, when I start wrestling around, like when I wrestle at the school or I do a couple of independents here and there, I'm still excited for wrestling. I'm still excited to do what we do. I haven't lost the passion for it. I still like seeing the crowd be excited or do what you want them to do." [35:49 – 36:11]

In 2023, former Maximum Male Models members Mace and Mansoor revealed that Breeze almost joined their faction.

