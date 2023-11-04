Canceled plans for ex-WWE champion to return

The former members of Maximum Male Models recently revealed the canceled plans of a former WWE champion, which would have resulted in his return to in-ring action in the company.

In 2022, Max Dupri, now known as LA Knight, recruited Mansoor and Mace into his faction, named the Maximum Male Models. The current Alpha Academy member Maxxine Dupri was also a part of the stable as Knight's kayfabe sister.

The trio enjoyed some success, but they were never hit off on the main roster, especially after the 41-year-old star was rebranded as LA Knight.

Mace and Mansoor recently did a Q&A on Reddit where they revealed that they wanted to work with the former NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze during their time in the Maximum Male Models faction. They said that it almost happened, but plans changed at the last minute.

"We wanted to work with Breeze so badly. From what we understand it almost happened," Mace said. [H/T Fightful]

"Was pushed very heavily and nearly happened," Mansoor said. [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

LA Knight got in trouble after WWE incident, reveals Mansoor and Mace

The former members of the Maximum Male Models recently revealed why the Stamford-based promotion's higher-ups were unhappy with the Megastar.

On an episode of SmackDown, Mansoor and Mace lost a tag team match to The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. However, Knight yelled at Maxxine, Mace, and Mansoor after the bout and threw his jacket against the ring apron.

While speaking on a Twitch stream, Mansoor said that WWE management scolded LA Knight for being too aggressive towards a female superstar.

"He got in trouble for that because apparently the network came down hard on WWE saying, 'You cannot even suggest violence towards women.' So when he threw his jacket on the apron next to Maxxine, he got chewed out for that," Mansoor said.

Given that World Wrestling Entertainment released Mace and Mansoor in September 2023, it remains to be seen if LA Knight and Tyler Breeze will join forces down the line.

What did you think of canceled plans for Tyler Breeze? Sound off in the comments section below!

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here