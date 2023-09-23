LA Knight got in trouble after WWE incident with Maxxine Dupri, Mace and Mansoor recall

Mace and Mansoor recently explained why WWE's higher-ups were unhappy with LA Knight following a SmackDown moment with Maxxine Dupri.

On September 23, 2022, Maximum Male Models (Mace and Mansoor) lost a tag team match against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on SmackDown. Knight, then known as Max Dupri, yelled at the two men at ringside after the match. He also shouted in the face of his on-screen sister Maxxine Dupri before throwing his jacket against the ring apron.

During a recent Twitch stream, Mansoor said WWE management reprimanded Knight for showing too much aggression toward a woman:

"He got in trouble for that because apparently the network came down hard on WWE saying, 'You cannot even suggest violence towards women.' So when he threw his jacket on the apron next to Maxxine, he got chewed out for that." [01:01:18 – 01:01:34]

The following week, Knight attacked Mansoor backstage to formally end his association with Maximum Male Models. The 40-year-old then nixed the Max Dupri persona and went on to become one of WWE's most popular stars.

Mace moved Maxxine Dupri out of LA Knight's way

According to Mace, LA Knight acted in such a dramatical manner during the post-match segment because he felt light-headed and thought he might pass out.

The former RETRIBUTION member said he protected Maxxine Dupri from Knight's jacket hitting her:

"Go watch that back, I pull her out of the way because it was close!" Mace added. [01:01:34 – 01:01:40]

Mace and Mansoor received their releases from WWE this week. They had not competed in a televised match since participating in a Battle Royal on the May 15 episode of RAW.

