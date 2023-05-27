36-year-old star becomes World Champion for the first time in over three years at WWE Night of Champions 2023

WWE Night of Champions 2023 made history as a new World Heavyweight Champion was crowned. Triple H personally came to the ring and handed the new title to Seth Rollins after his win over AJ Styles.

Earlier this month, 6 superstars from RAW and 6 superstars from SmackDown got an opportunity to go after the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship. AJ Styles and Seth Rollins reached the finals from their respective brands to compete for the title at WWE Night of Champions.

Over the past weeks, Rollins cut several backstage promos leading up to the title match. Meanwhile, Styles competed consistently on the blue brand ahead of his clash with The Visionary in Saudi Arabia.

The two former World Champions met inside the squared circle to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The two put on a phenomenal performance inside the ring and took each other to the limit to win the new title.

After a hellacious opening match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, The Visionary was able to hit a Pedigree and a Stomp to win the new World Heavyweight Championship.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

