36-year-old star denies any involvement in recent mystery attack at WWE show

WWE Superstar Dijak has sent a message after the latest episode of NXT.

During this week's show, it was announced that Trick Williams would be added to the NXT Championship number one contender's match involving Carmelo Hayes, Baron Corbin, and Dijak later that night. Hence, the triple-threat match had become a fatal four-way bout.

Unfortunately, it was not meant to be. A backstage attack on Williams prior to the main event resulted in the former NXT North American Champion being ruled out of the match. Dijak has now come out and denied any involvement in the attack. The 36-year-old star said that he had nothing to hide and claimed that he would've ensured it was on camera if he was involved.

"I’ve jumped the following people multiple times: Wes Lee, Stacks, Tony D’Angelo, Ilja Dragunov, & Eddy Thorpe. Every single time I make sure it’s on camera because I have nothing to hide. Do I care that Trick got jumped? Nope, I was thrilled. Just wish I thought of it first," Dijak shared.

Williams' longtime friend, Carmelo Hayes, went on to win the match to become the number one contender to Ilja Dragunov's NXT Championship. It will be interesting to see if we get to know who was involved in the mystery attack down the line.

Konnan backs Trick Williams to be the future of WWE

Trick Williams has been featured regularly on NXT television ever since his debut in 2021.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan said that the former NXT North American Champion could have a successful WWE career.

"I think he could be money in the future. I watch him on NXT. He's got a good little storyline going with Carmelo, which it looks like they're going to break up, but it's like a slow burn," Konnan said.

It will be interesting to see if Williams is able to live up to the expectations.

Who do you think attacked Trick Williams during the latest episode of WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

