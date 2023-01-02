36-year-old star expresses interest in returning to WWE under Triple H after more than 8 years

Triple H's run as the head of the creative department of WWE has been filled with the returns of several formerly released stars. Ricardo Rodriguez has also thrown his name in the hat as the 36-year-old is open to working with the Stamford-based promotion again.

Ricardo debuted in WWE on the SmackDown brand in 2010 as a personal ring announcer for Alberto Del Rio. Besides being Del Rio's announcer, Rodriguez also played a key role in the Mexican matches by distracting the latter's opponents. He was also briefly paired with Rob Van Dam before getting released in 2014.

A fan recently noted on Twitter that he had heard about Rodriguez returning to his old hunting ground. The 36-year-old responded to the tweet and stated that while there is no such work in motion, he would definitely love to work with Triple H's led WWE if there is an opportunity.

"That's news to me but I'd be definitely interested in that possibility if it presented itself," Ricardo tweeted.

Ricardo has previously made a plea to Triple H for a return to WWE

It has been a homecoming season for several former stars since Triple H took over the keys of the company's creative department from Vince McMahon. Multiple wrestlers such as Karrion Kross, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim, and Emma have returned to the Stamford-based promotion after getting released earlier.

Ricardo Rodriguez has also publicly stated his desire to return to the global juggernaut. As reported by Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE is set to return to India this year with a blockbuster show. Responding to the aforementioned post, Ricardo highlighted that he has experience working in India while tagging Triple H.

Ricardo returned to the independent circuit after being released from the company in 2014. He has been an active wrestler in the Indies and last competed in August 2022. His work with Alberto Del Rio was liked by fans and critics alike as he helped Del Rio highlight the arrogant, rich Mexican aristocrat character.

