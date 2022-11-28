Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez has made a public plea to Triple H about a possible return to the company.

Ricardo was released from the company in 2014 but has remained active in the independent wrestling scene. He worked as the Spanish commentator for All Elite Wrestling on October 27th but only appeared during one taping. During his time in WWE, Ricardo was best known for managing Alberto Del Rio.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's official Twitter account sent out an image highlighting the company's plans to host a show in Hyderabad, India in January.

The event is expected to take place on a grand scale and the roster might comprise a mix of both Indian and International superstars. #WWE

Ricardo quote-tweeted the post and tagged the Chief Content Officer with his response. The 36-year-old attached several photos and noted that he has experience in India.

"Hey @wwe @TripleH I do have experience over there and all," tweeted Rodriguez.

Ricardo Rodriguez on his time working with Alberto Del Rio in WWE

Ricardo Rodriguez recently opened up about working with Alberto Del Rio during his time in the company.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Ricardo said that they didn't get full scripts like other talents in the company at the time. He claimed that they would just give him and Alberto bullet points and they did their own thing.

“We wouldn’t get full scripts,” Rodriguez added. “We would just get little pinpoints and bullet points and we just kinda did our own thing. That was also kinda nice because that’s when they trusted me to just make it your own. You can have a good script but if you don’t have good actors, the script is gonna be garbage. You can be a great director but if your actors are horrible, it’s gonna be a c****y movie.” [6:16-6:40]

Triple H spoke following Survivor Series WarGames last night and praised Becky Lynch for her performance in her return match. Time will tell if any other superstars return to the company before the year is over.

