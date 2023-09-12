36-year-old star opens up about WWE legend Bret Hart calling him "one of the best wrestlers in the world"

WWE legend Bret Hart is widely considered one of the finest in-ring workers of his era. He recently praised Nick Aldis, and the latter has now reacted to receiving The Hitman's endorsement.

Aldis has worked in many pro wrestling promotions during his career. However, he is primarily known for his stints in the NWA and IMPACT Wrestling. The two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion also worked with Bret Hart in the Los Angeles-based company.

On a recent episode of the INSIGHT podcast, Chris Van Vliet asked Nick Aldis about the things he learned from Hart. The 36-year-old replied that working with The Hitman was a massive honor for him.

"It's been a huge honor of my life to get the endorsement of Bret. I heard him in an interview recently discussing his son's promotion in Calgary, Dungeon Wrestling, and saying like, 'Oh, we've got Nick Aldis, one of the best wrestlers in the world (...) Just getting to talk shop with him and hear his take on things, hear him discuss in more detail, and also get to hear him say things he wouldn't say on camera." [53:15 - 53:58]

During the same chat, Aldis compared Hart to football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento (aka Pelé).

Steve Lombardi (aka The Brooklyn Brawler) talked about the alleged hate WWE legends Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels had for each other

In a recent interview with James Romero of WSI, Steve Lombardi opened up about the time when Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart had a backstage fight. The Hall of Famers allegedly grabbed each other's hair during the scuffle.

"I'm the actual one who came out and told the agents that Bret and Shawn are going at it. The funny thing about it is they were in the shower. They both grabbed each other's hair because they both had long hair, so they were stagnant. They really couldn't do anything because they can't go nowhere because they're holding their hair, but they hated each other."

Bret Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006 and again in 2019 as a member of The Hart Foundation alongside the late Jim Neidhart.

