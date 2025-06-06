36-year old star reacts to leaked training video weeks after pinning Liv Morgan

A 36-year-old star has reacted to one of her training videos. This comes weeks after she defeated Liv Morgan.

Kairi Sane has always been one of the best in-ring competitors in the women's division of WWE. However, injuries have been a constant burden throughout her career. Recently, she had to take time off from the ring due to another injury that happened in December last year. After spending months on the shelf, Sane returned to action last month and has picked up a huge singles win against Liv Morgan on the May 26 episode of RAW.

Recently, a fan posted a training video of Kairi Sane going hard in the gym during one of her workouts. The video caught the attention of the WWE star, who reacted to it as follows:

"💪🏻❤️‍🔥🏴‍☠️."

You can check out her tweet below:

Liv Morgan gives her status for Money in the Bank

After returning from taking a short break from WWE for a few weeks, Liv Morgan has not had the best time. Losing to Kairi Sane a few weeks ago was just the beginning of her problems. To make matters worse, she failed to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match this week on RAW, with her status for the premium live event up in the air.

Speaking on The RAW Recap, Morgan was asked if she would show up at Money in the Bank in any capacity. The former Women's World Champion assured her fans that she would be at the PLE.

"I believe that I’ll be in the area. I might have some meetings today, who knows? I might have to see a plastic surgeon, who knows? I might have to pay a visit [...] You’re gonna see me. And you know, I already got checked out. We're all good to go. I’m gonna go [sic] with Raquel and Daddy Dom. Maybe I’ll see you guys in LA," she said. [From 35:09 to 38:14]

It will be interesting to see what's next for Liv Morgan and Kairi Sane on the red brand.

