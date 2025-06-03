"I might have to see a plastic surgeon" - Liv Morgan addresses her WWE status

Liv Morgan's status for WWE Money in the Bank is up in the air after what happened on Monday Night RAW last night. She has now revealed whether she will appear at the upcoming premium live event on June 7.

The Judgment Day member has had a rough couple of weeks. She lost her return match to Kairi Sane on WWE RAW last Monday, thanks to Raquel Rodriguez. Her losing streak continued this week when she lost to Stephanie Vaquer in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifier for the last spot in the six-woman ladder match.

Speaking on RAW Recap, Morgan addressed her loss, saying that she paved the way for someone else to grab the opportunity this time around.

Trending

"You know what? It's like, so nice of me though about it (...) I have won Money in the Bank before, and so like how gracious and kind it was for me to let someone else win, let someone else win, let someone else qualify. Give someone else an opportunity to climb that ladder and grab that briefcase like I did. I know no one's gonna do it better than me, but it's still just a thought that counts, right?"

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

When asked if she would show up at Money in the Bank in any capacity, Liv Morgan assured her fans she would be in the area. One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions added that she might go see a plastic surgeon and get her forehead checked out.

"I believe that I’ll be in the area. I might have some meetings today, who knows? I might have to see a plastic surgeon, who knows? I might have to pay a visit (...) You’re gonna see me. And you know, I already got checked out. We're all good to go. I’m gonna go [sic] with Raquel and Daddy Dom. Maybe I’ll see you guys in LA." (From 35:09 to 38:14)

You can check out the full episode below.

Former WWE personality unhappy with Liv Morgan's booking

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo called out the creative team for a lack of story-driven programming.

Russo said the creative team was more focused on generating pops through entrances and spotfest matches, citing the Liv Morgan-Roxanne Perez saga as an example.

"Your pops are based on two things. Moves and entrances. That's it. You're not getting a story pop. You're not getting that at all ever (...) I would love to know what they consider a story. Like, do they consider Rosie [Roxanne] Perez and Liv a story? Do you guys consider that a story? I would love to hear that 'cause I bet you they do. I bet you they think that's a story."

Expand Tweet

Roxanne Perez will be one of the participants in the six-woman Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Finn Balor has expressed his desire to see the up-and-coming talent win the briefcase and potentially bring the WWE Women's World Championship to The Judgment Day. Will Perez make history at Money in the Bank on June 7? Only time will tell.

If you carry quotes from the first portion of the article in your publication, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More