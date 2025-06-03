Liv Morgan is ruled out of Money in the Bank and finally accuses Finn Balor of huge betrayal; worried after Dominik Mysterio's actions

Liv Morgan has finally called out Finn Balor for his actions in the Judgment Day and accused him of a massive betrayal.

Morgan is finally back in WWE, and with Balor introducing Roxanne Perez to the group, she has shown distrust of him. Today on RAW, she finally confronted him after months of tension in the group. This week, Liv failed to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank match after she and Ivy Nile lost to Stephanie Vaqurer in the Triple Threat qualifier.

Later that night, Liv Morgan accused Balor, saying that he had everything planned out for a betrayal, and it had become obvious. He agreed that Roxanne Perez had come on strong, but Morgan said that she didn't trust Finn and didn't have issues with Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom appeared close with Roxanne after she appeared, but Morgan seems to have no problem trusting him at this point.

LM: "Seems like you have everything all planned out. Don't you?'

FB: "There's no plan. There's no plan. I get it, Roxanne, she came on a little strong with the nuggets and shoulder rubs. You can trust Dom."

LM: "It's not Dominik whom I don't trust."

Fans will have to wait and see where this story goes now that Liv Morgan is back. There seems to be even more tension than usual, and things are at a boiling point. Things may finally come to a head at Money in the Bank this week.

