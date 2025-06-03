Vince Russo bashes WWE following RAW; Liv Morgan and former Women's Champion mentioned (Exclusive)

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Money in the Bank is now in the history books as we head toward the premium live event this Saturday night. The final RAW before the show saw a lot of action take place, and all the members of the Money in the Bank ladder match were confirmed.

Ad

CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano battled it out for the final spot in the men's MITB ladder match, and it was the luchador who advanced following interference from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Meanwhile, Stephanie Vaquer grabbed the final spot in the women's MITB match by defeating Ivy Nile and Liv Morgan.

Speaking about the current landscape of WWE during the latest episode of Legion on RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo felt that the writers are writing for a crowd reaction. He believes that the story has taken a back seat lately, with more pops being generated from moves and entrances.

Ad

Trending

"Your pops are based on two things. Moves and entrances. That's it. You're not getting a story pop. You're not getting that at all ever... I would love to know what they consider a story. Like, do they consider Rosie [Roxanne] Perez and Liv a story? Do you guys consider that a story? I would love to hear that cause I bet you they do. I bet you they think that's a story," Russo said. [From 49:25 onwards]

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Ad

Russo seemed disappointed with how the current creative team is handling storyline bookings on the show.

The veteran isn't a fan of the Liv and Roxanne storyline as it feels too similar to what transpired between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, but that could change in the coming weeks if WWE throws a curveball.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More