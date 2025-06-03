Vince Russo bashes WWE following RAW; Liv Morgan and former Women's Champion mentioned (Exclusive)

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Money in the Bank is now in the history books as we head toward the premium live event this Saturday night. The final RAW before the show saw a lot of action take place, and all the members of the Money in the Bank ladder match were confirmed.
CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano battled it out for the final spot in the men's MITB ladder match, and it was the luchador who advanced following interference from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Meanwhile, Stephanie Vaquer grabbed the final spot in the women's MITB match by defeating Ivy Nile and Liv Morgan.
Speaking about the current landscape of WWE during the latest episode of Legion on RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo felt that the writers are writing for a crowd reaction. He believes that the story has taken a back seat lately, with more pops being generated from moves and entrances.
"Your pops are based on two things. Moves and entrances. That's it. You're not getting a story pop. You're not getting that at all ever... I would love to know what they consider a story. Like, do they consider Rosie [Roxanne] Perez and Liv a story? Do you guys consider that a story? I would love to hear that cause I bet you they do. I bet you they think that's a story," Russo said. [From 49:25 onwards]
Russo seemed disappointed with how the current creative team is handling storyline bookings on the show.
The veteran isn't a fan of the Liv and Roxanne storyline as it feels too similar to what transpired between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, but that could change in the coming weeks if WWE throws a curveball.
