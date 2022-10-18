"I'm your next problem" - 36-year-old star who recently turned face confronts Seth Rollins on RAW

The United States Champion Seth Rollins' victory celebrations were halted by Mustafa Ali on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

The Visionary came out on RAW to celebrate his United States Championship victory last week over Bobby Lashley. It was the former world champion's first title win in nearly 1000 days. Ahead of his US Title clash against Matt Riddle on RAW, he was confronted by Mustafa Ali, who recently turned babyface.

Ali recently had an enthralling match against Bobby Lashley when the latter was the United States Champion. They had an instant classic, with Ali's efforts gaining the respect of the WWE Universe and The All Mighty himself. Since then, Ali has been a babyface.

Ahead of Seth Rollins' first big title defense of the United States Championship, he was confronted by Mustafa Ali, who said he would be his next "freakin'" problem. While Rollins praised Ali for being a great human being and father, he denied the former RETRIBUTION leader a title opportunity.

The Visionary then attacked Ali with a vicious blow and sent him out of the ring. Ali got the better of him momentarily, but Seth Rollins got the last laugh on the night as he sent him into the barricade.

Ali will look to get revenge on Rollins for the attack in the coming weeks. With Crown Jewel only a few weeks away, the two men could look to settle their scores at the Saudi Arabia event.

