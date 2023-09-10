36-year-old star returns after hiatus to face Omos at WWE live event; his last match on RAW was four months ago

WWE hosted its Saturday Night's Main Event on September 9 in Uniondale, New York, which featured top stars, including Omos. The Nigerian Giant took on Johnny Gargano, in what was the latter's first bout in over two months.

Johnny Gargano has been treading water ever since returning to the company last year. While a part of it could be attributed to the injury he suffered earlier this year, the star has also been a victim of inconsistent booking. Despite being drafted to Monday Night RAW, Gargano has rarely competed on the red brand in the last few months, with his last match on the show coming on 15 May.

The former NXT Champion has wrestled in a few matches at house shows during his absence from TV Programming. His last outing to the squared circle came two months back, where Omos defeated him. The result repeated itself at Saturday's house show as Johnny Wrestling made his comeback only to lose to The Nigerian Giant again.

Other than Omos vs. Johnny Gargano, what else happened at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

WWE hosted the first live event of the week at the Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Saturday. While there was no title match on the card, it was still an action-packed evening, with Cody Rhodes and Finn Balor headlining the show.

Solo Sikoa and AJ Styles from SmackDown were also in action, which otherwise consisted of RAW stars. The Enforcer suffered a shocking loss as Styles rolled him up to pick up the win.

Other notable stars in action were LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka, among others.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event results by clicking here.