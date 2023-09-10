WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results: Top name returns to action, Solo Sikoa suffers shocking loss, Cody Rhodes puts rival through table (Uniondale, 09/09)

WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event on September 9 in Uniondale, New York. The house show was live from the Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum and featured top stars from RAW in action.

The show did not feature any title matches as the champions of the red brand, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and Gunther, recently flew over to India for Superstar Spectacle, while the tag champs Finn Balor and Damian Priest were present on SmackDown last night.

Nonetheless, it was still an action-packed evening, which was headlined by Cody Rhodes. In the main event, The American Nightmare took on Finn Balor in a Street Fight where he put the latter through a table before delivering a Cross Rhodes to pick up the win.

Elsewhere on the card, LA Knight defeated Austin Theory in a singles match, while Ricochet got a win over Karrion Kross. Zelina Vega also teamed up with LWO stablemates Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde to defeat Ashante Adonis, Top Dolla, and B Fab. Charlotte Flair also came out on top in her match against Asuka.

Johnny Gargano, who was last seen in action a couple of months back, made his in-ring return at the event. However, he was on the losing end of his match against Omos, who was assisted by his manager MVP.

The former NXT Champion has been absent from TV programming since May 15, 2023, with Tommaso Ciampa putting up missing posters for his former tag team partner.

Solo Sikoa, who has been booked strongly ever since making his main roster debut, was shockingly on the losing end of his match against AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One suffered a beatdown at the hands of The Enforcer on last night's WWE SmackDown and was able to get one back at the house show.

Complete WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Uniondale, New York, courtesy of Nick Lombardi of Sportskeeda Wrestling:

LA Knight defeated Austin Theory Ricochet defeated Karrion Kross Omos defeated Johnny Gargano Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka The LWO (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega) defeated Hit Row (Ashante Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab) AJ Styles defeated Solo Sikoa Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a Street Fight