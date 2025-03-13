  • home icon
36-year-old star says fans won't be hearing from him "for a long time," leaves them worried

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 13, 2025 03:44 GMT
WWE Universe shows concern; WWE CCO Triple H (via WWE's YouTube)

A current WWE Superstar has left fans confused and worried with his latest post on X. Bronson Reed wrote in his latest post that fans won't be hearing from him on X for a long time.

Bronson Reed was being heavily pushed by WWE CCO Triple H in late 2024 and fans had high hopes for him heading into 2025. Unfortunately, it all came crashing down when he suffered an injury during the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series last year.

Bronson has been quite active on X since then and occasionally posts messages aimed at fellow superstars and fans. It seems like Reed saw something on the social media platform that left a bad taste in his mouth. The heavyweight bid goodbye to fans on X, stating that they won't be hearing from him for a long time to come.

"Im not going to delete my account. But. I don't think you'll hear from me on this putrid platform for a long time. FTW. BRONSON4EVA."

Seth Rollins on canceled WWE match with Bronson Reed

Last year, Seth Rollins was scheduled to take on Bronson Reed in a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Unfortunately, Reed's injury foiled the plans and the match didn't happen.

Speaking with WFAN, The Visionary had the following to say about the match being scrapped:

"I was so bummed. I think I was on the books for a match for that show, but my opponent, Bronson Reed, decided to jump off the top of a cage and snap his ankle. My match got scrapped." [H/T - Fightful]
Reed attempted to hit a Tsunami on Roman Reigns from the top of the WarGames cage at Survivor Series: WarGames. At the very last moment, CM Punk pulled the OTC off the table and Reed landed on it with a massive impact, leading to him getting injured.

The Australian Superstar has since undergone surgery and is recovering currently.

