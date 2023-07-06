36-year-old top RAW star is a real-life heel but was miscast as a babyface in WWE, claims Konnan 

Wrestling veteran Konnan believes WWE miscast Ronda Rousey as a babyface while she is a real-life heel.

Rousey made her official WWE debut in 2018 as a babyface character. She competed on RAW for a year and held the brand's women's championship. However, she went on a hiatus following her loss at WrestleMania 35.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to in-ring competition last year after nearly three years of absence. Since then, her gimmick has switched between babyface and heel.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, a fan asked: "Where did it all go wrong for Rousey in WWE?" In response, Konnan mentioned WWE should have booked the 36-year-old to play a heel character considering her real-life personality.

"Nothing's really gone wrong with her. She was not a good babyface, okay. And plus, remember when she first came in, she marked out. She was always smiling, and she acted like a mark. And you're supposed to be a celebrity. You should be like, you know, 'I belong here.' But anyway, having said that, she was miscast as a babyface."

Konnan touched upon Rousey's time on The Ultimate Fighter to explain his viewpoint:

"She couldn't take criticism. She started to go off on people on social media. So, WWE probably figured, 'bro, she's a good heel,' and probably in real life because remember when they were doing Ultimate Fighter and it was her and the other girl [Miesha] Tate and how unlikeable she came off on that show."

The wrestling veteran added:

"So, you know, she is a heel in real life. She wants to, like all the other snowflakes, she wants people to constantly put her over. So, they put her as a heel, and I think she's been a good heel. The problem is this Shayna Baszler, who I think is good, that's her girl, and she was like, I wanna do something with Shayna, and she's not really in anything exciting right now, you know." [0:49 - 1:51]

Shayna Baszler turned on Ronda Rousey at WWE Money in the Bank

A few months ago, Ronda Rousey started teaming up with her real-life best friend, Shayna Baszler. The two ladies captured the vacant Women's Tag Team Championship in May after winning a Fatal Four-Way tag team match.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet and her partner later unified their championship with the NXT Women's Tag Team Title by defeating Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on SmackDown.

Rousey and Baszler recently lost their Women's Tag Team Championship to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan after The Queen of Spades turned on her partner during their match at Money in the Bank 2023. On this week's RAW, the two former partners had a heated confrontation that ended with Baszler knocking Rousey out.

