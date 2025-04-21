36-year-old top star criticized for "showboating" too much at WrestleMania 41 by veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

According to wrestling veteran and long-time journalist Bill Apter, one superstar was far too focused on showboating at WrestleMania 41, and this ultimately cost him his career.

When speaking about the impromptu Randy Orton match at WrestleMania 41, Bill Apter admitted he was happy to see Joe Hendry, the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, make his appearance.

However, Apter had one major criticism - that Joe Hendry was showboating too much for his own good:

"Joe Hendry was unfortunately more interested in showboating to the fans, and it didn't work out. He didn't appear like a major champion from TNA in this particular match."

It's undoubtedly true that Hendry didn't have the best showing at WrestleMania 41. Despite being the TNA World Heavyweight Champion, he lasted 3 minutes and 10 seconds.

Hendry got a ringing endorsement from Randy Orton at WrestleMania, but of course, he would end up eating an RKO just like everybody who crosses paths with The Viper.

It's unclear why the match lasted only a few minutes, as it had little to do with runtime. The main event match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes concluded twenty minutes earlier than the main event of night one.

