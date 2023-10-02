36-year-old WWE star breaks silence after confirming his stable is dead

A 36-year-old WWE Superstar has broken his silence following his faction breaking up.

The Rock's daughter, Ava, made her NXT debut last year and joined The Schism faction. The Grizzled Young Veterans (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) were also a part of the group, but the talented tag team recently departed the company.

Last night at NXT No Mercy, Joe Gacy and Ava had a conversation backstage. Gacy claimed that The Schism faction was dead and the 22-year-old star needed to find a new family. He then added that he needs to find his own purpose at the end of the video seen below.

"All hope is gone! This wasn't the right family for you [Ava]. The Schism is dead, so go!" he said. [From 00:20 - 00:29]

Earlier today, Joe Gacy broke his silence on social media and vowed to find his purpose moving forward. Gacy arrived at WWE in 2020 and has yet to capture a title during his time in NXT.

"I will find my purpose," he posted.

WWE star Joe Gacy opens up on competing in CZW in the past

Before signing with WWE, Joe Gacy performed in Combat Zone Wrestling and was a part of some brutal hardcore matches in the promotion.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Gacy disclosed that he was fond of hardcore wrestling growing up and wanted to prove that he belonged in CZW. Joe noted that there is a part of him that is glad that he is no longer putting his body through that, but admitted that it was fun while it lasted.

"Before I got to CZW, I was a big CZW fan, and growing up an ECW fan, I was like, 'Yeah, I want to go out there, and I want to do this and this and prove that I belong in hardcore wrestling.' So there was a point where I really wanted to go out there and try to do the most brutal stuff that I could. Now part of me is kind of happy I don't do that anymore, but it was fun while I did it," said Gacy. [H/T: Wrestling INC]

Both Joe Gacy and Ava have bright futures in the world of professional wrestling. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the two stars following the end of The Schism faction.

