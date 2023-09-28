Plans for recently released WWE stars have already been pitched to rival promotions

An independent wrestler is hoping for the chance to get in the ring with a recently released WWE tag team.

Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, formerly known as The Grizzled Young Veterans in WWE, recently departed the company. The duo had been asking for their release for months but finally exited the company this week.

Independent wrestler Kevin Ku was a guest this week on Fightful's Overbooked show and revealed that he wants to work with the released tag team. Ku claimed that he has recommended the tag team to promotions he works for on the independent wrestling scene:

"Quite honestly, the only reason I can remember this is because they just got released, but it is The Grizzled Young Vets. They just got released, and I don't know if they have a 90-day compete clause or whatever, but we've made it very apparent to every promotion that we work for that asks us who we want to wrestle, they are at the top of the list right now," he said. [From 56:21 - 56:44]

Kevin Ku on The Grizzled Young Veterans before they signed with WWE

Kevin Ku praised The Grizzled Young Veterans and noted that he thought they were an interesting tag team before they signed with WWE.

During his appearance on Fightful's Overbooked, Ku compared The Grizzled Young Veterans to FTR. He noted that while they are similar to the AEW Tag Team Champions, Gibson and Drake are a bit more modern:

"Before they got signed, they were like the most interesting tag team to me because they did things, not neccessarily different, but I think they did things kind of like FTR does, but in a more modern spin. Because Zack Gibson is very much like an old school TV wrestler. And James Drake is a very modernized independent wrestler," he added. [From 56:44 - 57:12]

The Grizzled Young Veterans are a talented tag team that still has a bright future following their WWE release. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Gibson and Drake in the world of professional wrestling.

