36-year-old WWE star finally reveals the reason behind betrayal after major title loss

Last week’s episode of WWE NXT saw an unexpected implosion of a faction. A 36-year-old star turned on his teammates after a major title loss after barely holding the title for two weeks. The man in question is none other than Ridge Holland.

The English pro wrestler attacked the members of Chase University after dropping the NXT Tag Team Championship back to Axiom and Nathan Frazer. The loss evidently snapped Ridge Holland who turned on the group he worked desperately hard to join. This week on WWE NXT, Holland released a video explaining why he turned on his crew.

Ridge Holland said that Chase U wasn’t grateful for his efforts of bringing them back to prominence. He said that Duke Hudson constantly criticized every move he made. He said that he helped his crew gain a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship at NXT Heatwave. However, Chase U went into the premium live event without him.

Lastly, he noted that the faction wouldn’t have won the belts from Frazer and Axiom if it wasn’t for him. He ended the note by saying that he would destroy Chase U step by step starting next week. He also sent a message to Thea Hail that he would love every second of it.

Responding to this video, Duke Hudson noted that Holland’s actions were unforgivable. He also revealed that after being taken out from the WWE arena, Andre Chase was still hospitalized. The MVP of Chase U has promised to avenge everyone and bury Ridge Holland. It would be interesting to see which of these two WWE stars come out on top next week.

