Triple H to send WWE SmackDown tag team to NXT for a massive title reign? 4 teams who could defeat Nathan Frazer and Axiom following No Mercy 

WWE NXT No Mercy aired last night on Peacock. This was the second premium live event of the weekend. The first, of course, was the main roster's Bash in Berlin from Germany.

No Mercy in Denver, Colorado, put on quite the show. While the event had many high-quality bouts, the opening contest was arguably the best of the night. Chase U's Ridge Holland and Andre Chase defended the NXT Tag Team Titles against Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

The duo known as Fraxiom had lost the gold to Chase U several weeks ago, but earned a title rematch. At No Mercy last night, Axiom and Nathan managed to defeat Andre and Ridge, thus making the high-flying duo two-time champions.

Now that Axiom and Frazer have the gold back, many are wondering who could be next to dethrone them. This article will take a look at four teams, besides members of Chase University, who could potentially do so. This includes a team of Triple H favorites from Friday Night SmackDown, names from outside of the promotion, and others.

Below are four teams who could defeat Nathan Frazer and Axiom following No Mercy.

#4. The Latino World Order often hangs out on NXT

The Latino World Order is a faction currently signed to WWE Monday Night RAW. Rey Mysterio leads the revived WCW faction and he is joined by Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega, and Cruz Del Toro.

While there are technically two teams in the LWO, the duo to get focus in this entry is the combination of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. They have been a unit for years now and even periodically make appearances down on the third WWE brand.

The two are extremely talented, yet for whatever reason, are yet to hold tag team gold together. The pair could have a series of classics with Fraxiom before ultimately defeating the athletic duo. They can then bring gold to Rey Mysterio and the LWO.

#3. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger want the gold

The next entry on this list is a duo that many fans might not be super familiar with quite yet. While they made some appearances on WWE NXT television, they've mostly been seen on the brand's b-show, NXT Level Up, which airs each Friday.

The stars in question are Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. The two performers come from the WWE Performance Center and are quickly capturing the imagination of NXT fans thanks to their infectious charisma.

While it may be a long shot that this charismatic duo can beat a team as good as Axiom and Nathan Frazer, anything can happen in World Wrestling Entertainment. Defeating the two experienced stars would elevate Tank and Hank to new heights while also allowing for the two to further develop as champions.

#2. SmackDown's DIY could have a dream match with Fraxiom

DIY is one of WWE's most popular tag teams. The team features Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. They first formed this alliance while on NXT where they held tag team gold. Both men later went on to individually win the NXT Championship before moving to the main roster.

The duo of Johnny Wrestling and Tommaso Ciampa were recently the WWE Tag Team Champions. They defeated A-Town Down Under to win the gold but went on to unfortunately lose the titles to The Bloodline. Still, they're known to be Triple H's favorites and he surely won't let them struggle for long.

With DIY no longer having gold around their waists, the pair could decide to go back to where it all started: NXT. DIY vs. Fraxiom would certainly be a dream match, but it could also allow Johnny and Tommaso to win the gold for a second time. This time, they'll hopefully have a happier ending than the other time they won the gold.

#1. The Motor City Machine Guns could be WWE-bound

The Motor City Machine Guns are a legendary tag team in pro wrestling. The team is made up of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, two big names from TNA Wrestling. They held tag team and singles gold in that company.

News has recently come out that makes it seem as if Shelley and Sabin are WWE-bound. The pair left TNA Wrestling earlier this year and while most expected them to be heading to AEW, the duo allegedly rejected Tony Khan's offer in favor of joining WWE.

If they are indeed joining World Wrestling Entertainment, the two feuding with and eventually dethroning Fraxiom seems like the perfect way to bring the indie legends into the company. The four men would put on phenomenal matches, but in the end, Sabin and Shelley could certainly leave with gold.

