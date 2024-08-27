36-year-old WWE star may "never walk again, let alone wrestle" after recent injury, according to Sonya Deville

WWE has been dealing with injuries to multiple top stars. One more name was recently added to the list as it was noted that Dakota Kai has suffered a knee injury and will be on the sidelines for a while. However, Sonya Deville does not see the Damage CTRL member making a return to in-ring action.

Dakota Kai has been plagued by injury problems throughout her career. She suffered a torn ACL last year and returned to action earlier this year in February. The 36-year-old was recently attacked by the Pure Fusion Collective on RAW which seemingly was a kayfabe reason to write her off WWE programming as it was later reported that she has suffered a torn meniscus and requires surgery.

Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler boasted about taking out Dakota Kai on RAW, with Deville noting that Kai is unlikely to ever walk again, let alone wrestle:

“Why don’t you ask all the people sitting at home what kind of impact we’ve made? Why don’t you start with Dakota Kai, she might never walk again, let alone wrestle,”- Deville said during a backstage interview on RAW.

Obviously, Sonya Deville's words were in character, and should not be taken as an update on the Damage CTRL's member injury. Dakota Kai is expected to return to action in a couple of months.

Konnan believes Dakota Kai adds nothing to Damage CTRL in WWE

Dakota Kai returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2022 after leaving the company a few months prior. The 36-year-old joined forces with Bayley and Iyo Sky to form the Damage CTRL.

While Kai has featured prominently on TV programming over the last couple of years, wrestling veteran Konnan believes that she adds nothing to the Damage CTRL:

"I've been saying it ever since she joined Damage CTRL when it was her, Bayley, and IYO SKY. I thought she added nothing to the group; she was not entertaining, she was not good at promo, and I just felt that they liked her from the NXT days much like [Johnny] Gargano and [Tommaso] Ciampa. And then, when they brought the new Damage CTRL—her and the two Japanese girls. She did not fit in at all. I've never seen the big deal in her whatsoever," Konnan said.

Dakota Kai was slated to face Sonya Deville on RAW but she suffered an injury before the match. Her last outing to the squared circle came at a WWE live event last month.

