36-year-old WWE star refers to iconic match from 7 years ago; it's happening again on RAW

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano sent a message ahead of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

After numerous clashes and confrontations between DIY and the Imperium duo of Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, a definitive 2 Out Of 3 Falls Tag Team match has been officially scheduled for this week's show to settle their ongoing conflict.

Gargano has now sent a message on Twitter prior to the massive match. He made a callback to the legendary 2 Out Of 3 Falls bout between DIY and The Revival, which took place seven years ago in November 2016 at NXT Takeover, Toronto. The 36-year-old said that the fans wouldn't want to miss this week's encounter.

"The real ones know all about #DIY & 2 out of 3 Falls matches..You're not going to want to miss this one! #WWERaw," Gargano wrote.

Check out Johnny Gargano's tweet below:

Johnny Gargano had a message for the WWE Universe

Johnny Gargano returned to action after an injury a few months ago when he made his way out to help Tommaso Ciampa from the attack of Imperium during an episode of RAW.

This turn of events led to the reunion of the two stars, reforming DIY after a long time. Gargano soon took to Twitter to express gratitude to the WWE Universe for their unwavering support towards him and DIY.

"Real talk. I saw ALL your theories and hopes for #DIY these past 6 months. From dream matches to just genuinely wanting us back.. I know how excited y'all are. We are, too. Thanks for believing and holding out hope for us, and now that it's finally time.. let's freaking kill it," Gargano wrote.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

