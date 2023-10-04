WWE Superstar shares a heartfelt message following surprise return

A WWE Superstar made a surprise return on the most recent episode of RAW. After the show, the superstar left an emotional message to all the fans.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the Intercontinental Champion Gunther defended his title against Tomasso Ciampa in the main event. The latter fell short after a gruesome match, further extending Gunther's dominant title reign. Following the bout, the other two members of Imperium started assaulting the former NXT Champion, as Gunther exited the ring. Ciampa's old friend Johnny Gargano rushed in to make the save, even as WWE RAW went off the air.

Johnny Gargano recently took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message to all his fans. The former NXT Champion thanked the fans for showing immense support during his absence from the company, and stated that he felt it was finally his time to shine, and he will make the most of it.

"Real talk. I saw ALL your theories and hopes for #DIY these past 6 months. From dream matches to just genuinely wanting us back.. I know how excited y'all are. We are, too. Thanks for believing and holding out hope for us, and now that it's finally time.. let's freaking kill it!" he wrote.

You can check the tweet here.

Expand Tweet

The DIY have seemingly now officially reunited on the main roster. It will be interesting to see whether the two can replicate their success in NXT on the main roster again, or fade away with time.

The reunion of DIY is a big boost to WWE's tag team division

WWE has some big names in their Tag-team division. Tag teams like The Judgment Day, The New Day, Alpha Academy, Street Profits, and the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are over with the fans.

Despite the well-stacked division, several groups are hampered by injuries. Others have members chasing singles success at the moment. So, most of the teams have been squaring off with each other over and over again.

The reunion of DIY now offers something fresh on the main roster. The two former NXT champions could help boost the division considerably.

Will DIY make an impact on the main roster too? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.