36-year-old WWE star sends a 5-word response to Adam Pearce regarding his request

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 23, 2025 03:00 GMT
Adam Pearce is the General Manager of RAW
Adam Pearce is the General Manager of RAW (Image via WWE.com)

An NXT star has responded to Adam Pearce's social media post about a potential opponent for Penta. Joe Coffey revealed who he wants to see the WWE RAW star face off against.

The former AEW wrestler competed in his second WWE match on the latest episode of RAW. He defeated Chad Gable last week and Pete Dunne this Monday. He's been presented as a star since he arrived in the company. WWE shared a photo of Penta on X and asked the fans who the latter should face next.

Adam Pearce quoted it and requested to know who it should be. Joe Coffey reacted to the tweet by telling Pearce that he should give Gallus a go.

"Aye give us a go then," wrote Coffey.

Bill Apter wants to see a match between Jey Uso and Penta in WWE

The Yeet Master is one of the most popular stars in the industry right now, as he's a huge fan favorite. There's a long list of people that fans would love to see him face.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said that a match between Jey Uso and Penta would be interesting, even though both stars are babyfaces.

"You know who I would like to him against? And this is totally something that you would go like 'No' to because, again, this is babyface vs babyface. Then again, if they heat it up, some sort of an angle where someone... He [Penta] and Jey Uso, the yeet man, I think would be a very compelling match. I don't know how they will bring it to us but in terms of marketing and colorful, I think it has the making of a great event," said Apter.
Jey Uso is currently set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. It'll be interesting to see when he and Penta cross paths in WWE and how a match between them turns out.

