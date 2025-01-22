  • home icon
Jey Uso needs to go up against recently signed WWE Superstar, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jan 22, 2025 07:31 GMT
Jey Uso is wildly popular in WWE (via WWE.com)
Jey Uso is wildly popular in WWE (Images via WWE.com)

Jey Uso is currently one of the most popular stars in the WWE active scene. According to wrestling veteran and legendary journalist Bill Apter, Jey should be going up against the newcomer to the roster, Penta.

The Yeet man has certainly captured the attention of fans worldwide with his high-energy presentation and incredible athleticism. However, many believe he is still being held back due to his lack of meaningful feuds as the primary character. When talking about possible future opponents for him, Bill Apter brought up Penta.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist said:

"You know who I would like to him against? And this is totally something that you would go like 'No' to because, again, this is babyface vs babyface. Then again, if they heat it up, some sort of an angle where someone... He [Penta] and Jey Uso, the yeet man, I think would be a very compelling match. I don't know how they will bring it to us but in terms of marketing and colorful, I think it has the making of a great event." [16:02 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Jey Uso in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Angana Roy
