36-year-old WWE star sends a heartwarming message after securing WrestleMania spot on RAW

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano sent a message during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During this week's show, the DIY duo of Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa secured their spot in the multi-team Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40, defeating The Creed Brothers in a qualifying match.

After the bout, Gargano took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message. The 36-year-old star was grateful for the journey and proudly announced that DIY would be heading to WrestleMania.

"It's been quite the road, but I'm proud to FINALLY be able to say #DIY is going to WrestleMania! #JohnnyWrestlingMania," the 36-year-old wrote.

Despite their successful run of over eight years with the Stamford-based company, this will mark the first time either Gargano or Ciampa will compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It remains to be seen if the popular duo can overcome the odds and achieve their goal of becoming the new tag team champions at WrestleMania.

