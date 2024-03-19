Popular WWE duo qualify for a massive title match at WrestleMania 40 with a win on RAW

The Creed Brothers faced the duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa during the latest episode of WWE RAW.

During last week's show, General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis announced that The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest would be putting their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line against five other teams in a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.

DIY and Creed Brothers were set to face one another this week in a qualifying match for an opportunity to become the new tag champs at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

After an initial back-and-forth exchange, DIY managed to gain control of the bout with synchronized planchas. However, The Creed Brothers quickly demonstrated why they are considered one of the most exciting call-ups in recent times.

At one point, both Julius and Brutus Creed applied ankle locks on Gargano and Ciampa simultaneously before throwing them into each other. Following this, they executed consecutive moonsaults on Ciampa, but it wasn't enough to put away the former NXT Champion.

In the closing moments of the match, Julius Creed attempted a roll-up pinfall on Ciampa, but Gargano intervened with a superkick to take out Julius. This enabled Ciampa to reverse the roll-up pinfall, securing the win and qualifying for the tag team match at WrestleMania 40.

It will be interesting to see which other teams join the Judgment Day and DIY in the high-stakes Ladder match in the coming weeks.

Watch WWE WrestleMania 40 on 7th & 8th April 2024

