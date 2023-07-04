31-year-old WWE star sends a message following Maxxine Dupri's backstage celebration after debut win

Maxxine Dupri won her debut match during the latest edition of WWE RAW alongside her Alpha Academy teammates, Otis and Chad Gable. The former Money in the Bank winner has now commented on Dupri's first bout.

Alpha Academy and Maxxine Dupri defeated The Viking Raiders and Valhalla in a mixed tag team match on the red show. Following their victory, the popular trio celebrated their win backstage. While Dupri was giving an interview, Otis and Gable came from behind with a bucket full of water and poured it on her.

Chad Gable later stood in front of his teammates and expected them to pour water on him as well, but they didn't have another bucket. After the show, Otis took to Twitter and quoted a tweet posted by the official WWE handle that showed their backstage celebration. While replying to Gable, the 31-year-old wrote that they only had one bucket of water.

"One BUCK IS ALL WE HAD COACH," Otis tweeted.

Otis was pictured in an awkward position with Maxxine Dupri on this week's WWE RAW

Otis shared an awkward intimate moment with Maxxine Dupri this week on WWE RAW. While he was put in a headlock by Maxxine backstage, they were captured by the cameras, and several fans reacted to the interaction on Twitter.

Maxxine Dupri was preparing for her bout backstage with her Alpha Academy stablemates as Chad Gable instructed her. She later placed Otis in a headlock, resulting in the two sharing a hilariously intimate moment.

Fans immediately took note of the sequence, as some mentioned that the former champion was always lucky when working with female competitors. You can check out the photo here.

Maxxine Dupri has not competed in a singles match yet. Judging by her debut performance, she looks set to excel in one-on-one competition.

What do you think about Maxxine Dupri competing in a one-on-one match? Let us know in the comments section below.

