PHOTO: Otis pictured in awkward intimate position with female WWE Superstar on RAW

Otis had a somewhat awkward intimate moment with a fellow superstar this week on WWE RAW. Fans spotted it when he was put in a headlock by Maxxine and pointed it out on Twitter.

The superstar was practicing ahead of her match backstage with one of her fellow Alpha Academy members. While Chad Gable instructed her, she was putting Otis in a headlock. The headlock put the latter's face rather intimately close to Maxxine's bosom.

The moment was immediately tweeted out by fans, who said that the star was always rather lucky when working with female superstars.

This was obviously in reference to when he was involved in an onscreen romantic relationship with Mandy Rose in the past.

Maxxine wrestled in her first-ever match soon after that on WWE RAW and managed to come away with the win. She teamed up with The Alpha Academy to face The Viking Raiders and Valhalla. She was the one who rolled up Valhalla to get her first win.

She's yet to have her first singles match, and it will be interesting to see how that plays out.

What did you think of Maxxine's first match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes