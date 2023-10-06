36-year-old WWE star wants previous character he was forced to play to burn in an "eternal fire"

When a star joins WWE, they may need to portray characters that they sometimes don't agree with. While some have managed to make these characters their own and flourished in the past, others have been so incredibly poorly imagined that they had no chance of succeeding. Dijak has now commented on his previous character, T-Bar, and clearly, he's not too fond of it.

Dijak was seen as one of the most promising stars during his earlier run in NXT. His feud with Keith Lee saw both of them give it their all, and soon, they were doing well enough that fans thought they'd succeed on the main roster.

When Dijak finally arrived on the main roster, though, it was not as the star that fans knew and loved. Instead, he was part of the RETRIBUTION faction, named T-Bar, and given a mask. While the star tried his best to make it work in the beginning, in the end, nothing came out of it with the weird booking behind the character. Ultimately, RETRIBUTION became something fans just joked about.

Since he has returned to being Dijak, the star has made no secret that he hated the T-Bar character he was forced to portray. He's talked about burning it a few times. A fan posted a render of Dijak with the North American Championship, saying they would like to see it. However, there was another render of T-Bar with the title floating around.

Dijak reacted to the tweet by saying that although he was grateful for the render of himself with the title, he wanted to burn the T-Bar one with an "eternal fire."

"Thank you for this but please burn that T-BAR render with an eternal fire," he wrote.

For WWE fans who might have been confused about what he thought of the character, there have been very few clearer answers.

Dijak is doing well in WWE NXT now

Dijak is back in NXT, doing what he's always done best. The WWE star has had several intense matches, where even though he's not got the win that fans want to see, everyone has come out looking better off.

His recent feuds with Ilja Dragunov and Eddy Thorpe have left fans impressed and scared, given the sheer intensity he brings to his matches.

