36-year-old WWE Superstar absent since WrestleMania "working" on potential return

WWE Superstar Pat McAfee recently said in an interview that he is working on a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The color commentator's last appearance was at this year's WrestleMania, where he challenged The Miz for a match and won. Since then, he has not been seen on WWE television. The 36-year-old recently secured a new deal with ESPN worth $85 million for The Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee spoke about his potential return to WWE on the SI Media Podcast, claiming they are all working to figure it out.

"I love that place. Our relationship is very strong so I know you said you can say anything to that but actually, I think we’re working. We’re all trying to figure it out."

He added that his relationship with the Stamford-based promotion was stronger than it has ever been:

"My relationship with the WWE, I don’t wanna say it’s stronger than it’s ever been, but actually stronger than it’s ever been, and we are all very much talking about how I get back into the universe because I love it," said McAfee. [H/T Ringside News]

WWE Superstar Pat McAfee said he is still in contact with Triple H and Vince McMahon

In the same podcast, the 36-year-old said he was still in contact with his commentary partner Michael Cole. He also revealed that he was in touch with other top executives, including Triple H, Nick Khan, and Vince McMahon.

"So you know, myself, Michael Cole, Nick Khan, Kevin Dunn, Hunter Hearst Helmsley [Triple H], Vincent Kennedy McMahon, we all [are] still very much in contact with each other," said McAfee. [H/T Ringside News]

He then said that Nick Khan and Vince McMahon helped him with his ESPN deal. You can read more about it here.

