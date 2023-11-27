36-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to Randy Orton's return at Survivor Series, says he is 'incredibly jealous'

WWE Superstar Dijak shared a message after Randy Orton's massive return at Survivor Series this week.

The Allstate Arena in Chicago erupted when Randy Orton made his electrifying return. The Viper played a pivotal role in ensuring that his team was victorious against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre inside the WarGames structure.

The one striking observation upon The Viper's return was his remarkable physical condition, as he looked in excellent shape. Dijak took to Twitter after the event and reacted to Orton's return. He shared how jealous he was about the latter's 'jacked' physique.

"Alright last night was a MASSIVE paradigm shift and I’m ready to share my thoughts. Here we go: @RandyOrton looked unbelievably jacked and I am incredibly jealous… brb I’m gonna go workout again," Dijak wrote.

Check out Dijak's tweet below:

Triple H talked about Randy Orton's WWE return

WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H, talked about Randy Orton's incredible return at this year's Survivor Series event.

In the post-show press conference, Triple H shared how incredibly proud he was of his former Evolution stablemate. He conveyed happiness at witnessing Orton's return to action after all the challenges the latter had to go through while recovering from his injury.

"So incredibly proud of him, where he is – not only as a performer but as a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton. When you have the kind of injury that he had where things were touch and go (...) I've been there, where they tell you you might never do this again. That's a rough experience. To be able to fight back what he went through, to be able to do what he had done and come back here tonight and have the moment that he had was just awesome."

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based company has in store for the 14-time WWE Champion.

