36-year-old WWE Superstar wants to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the right to use his name 

A 36-year-old WWE Superstar has issued a challenge to Dominik Mysterio over the right to use his name.

Dominik Mysterio is the reigning NXT North American Champion and is a part of the very popular The Judgment Day faction on WWE RAW. He has become one of the biggest heels in the entire company and regularly gets booed out of the building whenever he delivers a promo. The 26-year-old relies on Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley to pick up victories and retain his NXT North American Championship.

NXT star Dijak took to Twitter today to issue a challenge to Mysterio. He suggested that they battle in a Ladder match for the right to use the name "Dominik" moving forward. Dijak has used the ring name Dominik Dijakovic in the past.

"We could also make it the second ever Custody of Dominik Ladder Match, but this time it's a battle for the name not him as a child," tweeted Dijak.

Dijak sends message to Dominik on Twitter.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is angry over Dominik Mysterio being given his moniker

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell is not pleased about Dominik Mysterio being given the "Dirty" nickname in WWE.

Before becoming known as a manager and booker in the world of professional wrestling, Mantell performed as "Dirty" Dutch Mantel as a wrestler. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the former WWE manager stated that Dominik has a lot to live up to after being given the nickname.

"Dom, you got a hell of a name to live up to, so I hope you're up for the task. I'm pissed," said Dutch Mantell. [2:13 - 2:22]

Mantell claimed that Mysterio is already doing well and doesn't need the name to get heat from the WWE Universe.

"Well, he's got a great start. What I'm saying is he doesn't even need the name. I mean, he's got more heat than most guys have in five years in the business, but they programmed him for that through the family, and he's a great heel, but he's not the heel I am or was," added Mantell. [2:27 - 2:52]

Dominik Mysterio has become wildly popular due to his association with The Judgment Day and his bizarre relationship with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. It will be interesting to see how long he will be able to hold onto the North American Championship and which superstar challenges him next.

