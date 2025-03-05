  • home icon
  37-year-old female star breaks silence after making serious accusation against WWE; makes a request to fans

37-year-old female star breaks silence after making serious accusation against WWE; makes a request to fans

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 05, 2025 03:25 GMT
Triple H (left); the ex-WWE star (right)
Triple H (left); the ex-WWE star (right) (via WWE's website and the star's Instagram)

A top name has broken silence after making a big accusation against WWE. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella took to X to make a plea to fans following her exit.

Last month, Carmella's contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired and wasn't renewed. She recently opened up about her exit on the Barely Famous podcast.

Carmella believes WWE "punished" her because she had a baby. The 37-year-old later took to her X handle to ask fans to listen to her full interview.

Check out her post below:

"All I have to say is, before you make assumptions/judgements, make sure you listen to the full conversation. Then let me know what you think."
Carmella feels her lengthy WWE run ended in a shi**y way

Carmella's stint with World Wrestling Entertainment lasted 12 years, from 2013 to 2025. During this time, she did quite well on the main roster.

Here's what she said about her exit:

"Let’s talk about it. Let’s have the conversations that women aren’t having. Is it because I’m a woman? Is it because I had a baby? It just feels like a sh***y way to end a 12-career with the company, like this is how it ended. [Corey Graves] He still has a job. We had a kid, and he has a job, but I don’t. I mean, I guess fast forward until a few weeks ago and I got a call saying that my contract was up in ten days. [Everyone] ghosted. Completely ghosted. What if this is the end of my career? What am I doing with my life, what do I have to offer?"
Many fans believed Triple H would have something planned for Carmella following her return from hiatus. Unfortunately, the company decided against renewing her contract, and it now remains to be seen what's next for her in the coming months.

Edited by Angana Roy
